WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 24 new COVID-19 cases in the region and one additional death.

The person who died was a man in his 80s from the community.

The local death toll related to COVID-19 has climbed to 394 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,224 confirmed cases of the virus, including 12,576 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

8 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

4 cases are community acquired

12 are still being investigated.

The health unit says 254 cases are considered active. There are 39 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital, with 12 people in the ICU.

WECHU started releasing data about COVID-19 Variants of Concern on Monday. So far, the region has seen 31 variant cases, including one B.1.1.7 case, a variant first found in the U.K.

There are 14 outbreaks in the region, including six at workplaces, two community outbreaks, one hospital outbreak, two in retirement homes and two school outbreaks at Monseigneur Jean Noel and Bellwood Public School.