WINDSOR, ONT. -- The number of cases of COVID-19 variants in Windsor-Essex reached 31 on Tuesday, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

WECHU added a special section to their website on Monday to outline the COVID-19 cases that are considered “Variants of Concern” (VOC).

One has been identified as the variant first identified in the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7) while the other 30 cases are not specified.

The first COVID-19 variant was reported in Windsor-Essex on Feb. 11.

Ahmed says most of the VOC cases have been identified within the last seven to 10 days but are contained. The individuals are isolating.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says they are monitoring the situation closely, especially since some variants can be more contagious.

“We have said this before that we know the variants of concern spread very quickly and we are seeing an increase in the spread of variants of concern throughout the province and our region is also experiencing the same,” says Ahmed. “That’s why it’s still absolutely important for us to ensure that all these precautions are being followed.”

He says some of the spread has been within the family of the individuals who initially had the case.

“There are certain changes in how the case and contact management are done based on these variants of concern. So lots of things happening on that spread front so we want to make sure we’re getting this information out as transparent as possible,” Ahmed said of the new addition to the WECHU website.

With files from CTV Windsor's Lindsay Charlton.