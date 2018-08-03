One man dead after vehicle falls into Toronto harbour Thursday night
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 3, 2018 6:27AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 3, 2018 11:31AM EDT
Toronto police say one man is dead after a car went into Lake Ontario on Thursday night.
Officers say they were called to the east end of the city's harbour around 10:15 p.m. with reports that a vehicle had driven into the lake and sunk.
Toronto fire officials say a bystander jumped into the water in an attempt to mount a rescue, but was unsuccessful.
Police say they removed a man's body, as well as the car, from the lake on Friday morning.
Officers say they are still investigating to determine how the car ended up in the water.