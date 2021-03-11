LONDON, ONT. -- A 33-year-old Wallaceburg woman is facing three charges of attempted murder after allegedly attacking separate residents at an apartment complex, critically injuring one.

According to Chatham-Kent police the suspect was walking and yelling down the hallway of an apartment building early Tuesday morning.

When residents peaked out to see what was going on she allegedly attempted to stab two of them.

Police say she attacked a third man and stabbed him twice leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital in London for treatment.

The woman has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

She has a bail hearing Thursday.

Police did not provide the suspect’s name.