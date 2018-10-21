

CTV Windsor





An investigation is underway following an explosion and fire at a residence late Saturday afternoon in downtown Windsor.

One person was airlifted to hospital in Hamilton with severe injuries and eight others have been displaced.

An engineer is enroute and will work with other officials to determine the cause of the fire.

The Fire Marshal's Office, Windsor police as well as firefighters and Union Gas remain at the scene at 533 Church Street Sunday morning and say the explosion took place in one of the units there.

The man who owns the home, John Lutfallah, said he never saw anything like what happened.

"I was upset, really upset. I try my best to maintain them, clean them and take care of them but I can't do the impossible."