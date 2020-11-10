WINDSOR, ONT. -- Mother Nature brought back a taste of summer with a stretch of record-breaking warm weather in Windsor.

By 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the temperature had already reached 20 Celsius, breaking the old record of 18.5 C set in 1999.

CTV Windsor meteorologist Gary Archibald says the temperatures are expected to get even warmer, reached a forecasted high of 23C.

The November weather has been warm for several days. On Monday, Windsor tied the 1999 record-high temperature for at 23.1 C.

From Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, the region also broke temperature records.

The warm spell is not expected to last much longer. Environment Canada says temperatures are expected to fall to a high of 14 C on Wednesday and 10 C on Thursday.

With files from CTV Windsor meteorologist Gary Archibald.