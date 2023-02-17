'Nothing short of a kick in the teeth': City calls on feds to ‘pony up’ fair share of anti-flooding funds
The City of Windsor is calling on the federal government to pay their fair share for previously approved sewer and flood-mitigation projects as out-of-control inflation is pushing project costs through the roof.
The City of Windsor applied for and received funding through the Disaster Adaptation and Mitigation Fund (DAMF) back in 2018 after back-to-back major basement flooding events in 2016 and 2017.
The funding, which was approved in 2019, totalled roughly $90 million for 16 projects, mostly in the Riverside area, ranging from sewer to work pump-house upgrades.
Under the DAMF program, the city agreed to fund 60 per cent of costs, about $58 million and the feds are on the hook for the other 40 per cent, about $32 million.
“However, since that time, costs have increased dramatically due to construction price inflation,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.
According to a city report, some bids for sewer work are coming in 100 per cent higher than budgeted and that $90 million price-tag has since ballooned to $176 million.
Despite requests that the federal government stick with the 60-40 split and like the city, pay more, the feds have responded that $32 million is the most the city will get for the pre-approved projects.
“We're trying to be fair and reasonable here and that should be the takeaway,” said Dilkens. “We're not asking for a free lunch but we need them to play their share, the federal government to play their share, as we're going to play ours.”
The hardest hit area in those major rainfall events in 2016 and 2017 was right in Ward 6 councillor Jo-Anne Gignac’s neighbourhood of Riverside.
“Certainly, the information that we're sharing with you today is nothing short of a kick in the teeth,” said Gignac at a media event held just off Wyandotte Street East Friday morning.
That’s where the bulk of the sewer and infrastructure work is being done with this round of funding, 20 per cent of which is now complete, according to the city.
Gignac wants the feds to pony up another $26 million, otherwise residents will likely see their taxes and sewer surcharge go up, or worse, the full scope of work may not be completed as quickly, which she warns could lead to more basement flooding.
“We sure as heck cannot afford the additional $80 million that we know these projects are going to cost,” said Gignac.
Windsor-West MP Brian Masse has taken the fight to Ottawa, penning a letter to Infrastructure Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
“Why we are fighting over this, I have no idea,” said Masse from his office in Ottawa Friday. “It’s nobody’s fault, it’s just the reality we’re all facing.”
“It should be moving forward, because it’s good on climate change, it’s good for the economy, it’s good for the environment and it’s going to create jobs,” he said, noting he will continue to advocate to LeBlanc.
Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk was a city councillor in Windsor when the major flooding events happened and tells CTV Windsor he’s always been a very strong advocate for DAMF funding for the region.
“As I have done since day one, I will always work with the mayor and council to go after additional DAMF funding,” said Kusmierczyk.
He adds the original agreement between the city and federal government clearly states the maximum federal contribution is “up to $32 million” and that the city is contractually responsible for cost overruns, which includes inflation.
“I categorically reject the mayor’s characterization that somehow the federal government is not living up to its side of the agreement,” he said.
Kusmierczyk is meeting with Mayor Dilkens and coun. Gignac Friday afternoon to discuss the matter.
The city’s sewer master plan calls for $4.9 billion of work over the next 50 years to bring Windsor’s water management infrastructure up to snuff.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
Trudeau says he now regrets 'fringe' views remark about 'Freedom Convoy' protesters
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he now regrets calling members of the 'Freedom Convoy' a 'small fringe minority of people' with 'unacceptable views' last year as the convoy made its way to Ottawa.
Former Canadian sniper says he consulted with military colleagues before releasing video of 'kill shot'
A former Canadian sniper has triggered a cross-border battle over press freedom, after providing classified information to an American podcaster. Dallas Alexander, a former member of the elite JTF2 unit, released never-before-seen video of a record-setting 'kill shot' during an appearance on the Shawn Ryan Show.
BREAKING | Two teen suspects arrested in shooting outside Toronto high school
Two 17-year-old males have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting outside a Toronto high school that left a Grade 10 student with critical injuries.
Read the full transcript of Emergencies Act inquiry Commissioner Paul Rouleau’s statement
The public inquiry into the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act ended Friday with Commissioner Paul Rouleau’s mammoth five-volume report that found Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met the threshold to invoke the act. CTVNews.ca has a full transcript of his statement.
Health Canada approves Moderna's Omicron-targeting bivalent booster for kids and teens
Health Canada has authorized one of Moderna's Omicron-targeting bivalent COVID-19 boosters for use in children and teens aged six to 17 years. The booster targets the Omicron variant BA.1.
Amateur balloonist group from Illinois says small balloon last reported over Alaska 'missing in action'
An Illinois-based club of amateur balloonists says one of its small balloons is 'missing in action' after last reporting its location over Alaska on Saturday, the same day the US military shot down an unidentified object in the same region.
Ottawa 'Freedom Convoy' protests were 'unsafe and chaotic', inquiry finds
Organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" have long contended that the three-week protest in downtown Ottawa was a peaceful celebration, and not a forceful occupation. But Justice Paul Rouleau's report decidedly rejects that version of events.
Stunning silver wedding dress recovered from 17th century shipwreck
Nearly four centuries since an unidentified Dutch merchant ship carrying a treasure trove of luxury goods sank off the coast of Texel, the largest island in the North Sea, divers finally retrieved the chests and brought them to the surface uncovering a stunning silver wedding dress recovered from the 17th century shipwreck.
Kitchener
-
Freezing rain halts ION service
People in Waterloo region started their day under slick conditions Friday after freezing rain fell overnight.
-
Staff shortages impacting childcare centres in Waterloo region
Staffing shortages and difficulties filling open roles are forcing a Kitchener daycare to temporarily close, leaving some parents and caregivers concerned as they sift through their options to ensure their kids are taken care of.
-
'Don't just drive down a road and throw them out the door': Three puppy litters abandoned on rural roads raises concerns
Three different puppy litters were found scrambling on the sides of rural roads in Norfolk County and Brantford this week, leaving local animal rescue groups worried about the growing number of ditched dogs.
London
-
Bomb threat in old east London
London police are on the scene of a bomb threat in old east London.
-
'It was truly a team effort': LHSC recounts race to save baby Waylon
After 20-month-old Waylon Saunders fell through the ice on a pool at his babysitter’s house last month and was submerged for five minutes, it was a race against the clock to the save the toddler’s life. Three weeks after his brush with death, the team at London Health Sciences Centre are recounting the herculean undertaking it took to save young Waylon.
-
Great Lakes ice cover at 50-year low
A look along most Ontario shorelines shows the minuscule amount of ice that’s on the Great Lakes this winter.
Barrie
-
Murder charge against former fire captain James Schwalm upgraded in wife’s death
CTV News has learned that the second-degree murder charge against former Brampton fire captain James Schwalm was withdrawn and upgraded to first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Ashley Schwalm.
-
Multi-vehicle collision causes traffic chaos on Highway 400 in Barrie
Police closed the southbound lanes along Highway 400 in Barrie shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday for a multi-vehicle collision.
-
Suspects from GTA 'directly linked' to Ont. woman Elnaz Hajtamiri's kidnapping case
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released a series of new images of people they say are wanted as suspects in the disappearance of an Ontario woman allegedly abducted in Wasaga Beach more than one year ago.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police looking for man wanted on six arrest warrants
Sudbury police are asking the public for help locating a 46-year-old man wanted on multiple arrest warrants involving intimate partner violence.
-
'Tip-flation' is getting out of hand for some Canadians: Angus Reid survey
Most Canadians say the gratuity system is getting out of hand as 'tip-inflation' has significantly raised the cost for many services, even for some who have never had a tipping system before.
-
Close call after tractor-trailer goes through guardrail near North Bay
A commercial motor vehicle travelling eastbound on McConnell Street in Mattawa lost control Thursday and came to rest right next to a residence after failing to negotiate a sharp corner.
Ottawa
-
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
-
'Series of policing failures' contributed to 'Freedom Convoy' spinning out of control, inquiry finds
The 'Freedom Convoy' protests would not have spun out of control if not for a series of failures by the Ottawa Police Service, the commission examining the invocation of the Emergencies Act has found.
-
Ottawa 'Freedom Convoy' protests were 'unsafe and chaotic', inquiry finds
Organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" have long contended that the three-week protest in downtown Ottawa was a peaceful celebration, and not a forceful occupation. But Justice Paul Rouleau's report decidedly rejects that version of events.
Toronto
-
'I leave knowing our city's best days lie ahead': Tory reflects on time as mayor in final statement
John Tory wants to be remembered as the mayor who “did the work of keeping this city stable and moving forward.”
-
Toronto sees increase in norovirus activity compared to pandemic years
Toronto is seeing an increase in norovirus activity compared to pandemic years, but the city’s public health unit said the current trend has not reached pre-COVID-19 viral activity.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two teen suspects arrested in shooting outside Toronto high school
Two 17-year-old males have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting outside a Toronto high school that left a Grade 10 student with critical injuries.
Montreal
-
Laval bus driver's lawyer requests psychological exam
The lawyer for Pierre Ny St-Armand has requested his client undergo a psychological exam to determine his mental state. St-Armand is facing nine charges, including two first-degree murder counts, for allegedly driving a city bus into a daycare, killing two children and injuring six others.
-
Teen boy allegedly used bear spray to steal from online seller: Montreal police
A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in connection with four Montreal robberies involving buy-and-sell websites. According to Montreal police (SPVM), the teen allegedly arranged in-person meetings with online sellers and then used force to steal whatever item they were selling. In one instance, a victim was sprayed with bear repellent.
-
Ottawa open to higher speeds for proposed rail connecting Toronto and Quebec City
The federal government remains convinced that a high-frequency rail (HFR) line is the best option to serve the corridor between Toronto and Quebec City. However, if private companies can speed up travel times on certain sections, Ottawa will listen.
Atlantic
-
Halifax jury extends deliberations into a third day in William Sandeson murder trial
The Halifax jury that will decide the fate of William Sandeson, an ex-medical student accused of murder, has concluded its deliberations for the day without reaching a verdict.
-
Flights delayed, sports games postponed as snowy, icy mix hits the Maritimes
A mix of winter weather has resulted in an extra long holiday weekend for many Maritime students.
-
Supreme Court clears way for third trial in 2000 killings of Nova Scotia couple
A Nova Scotia man accused of killing a couple in their Hants County home more than 22 years ago will face a new trial after the Supreme Court of Canada on Thursday refused to hear a Crown appeal.
Winnipeg
-
'We cannot accept blockades': Goertzen warns convoy participants in Manitoba
Manitoba's justice minister issued a strong warning to people participating in a convoy in the province this weekend.
-
$7M worth of cocaine, meth seized in Winnipeg drug investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested and charged 13 people, and seized more than $7 million worth of drugs as part of a trafficking investigation that spanned Ontario and British Columbia.
-
Ottawa and Manitoba meet to negotiate new health-care funding
Federal and provincial officials meeting at the Manitoba Legislature Friday say they feel a deal for extra health-care dollars could get done in short order.
Calgary
-
Deerfoot Athletic Park death ruled homicide; Calgary police identify victim
The remains of Judy Maerz, a 58-year-old Calgarian, were discovered by a passerby Thursday morning at Deerfoot Athletic Park in the 1600 block of 8th Avenue N.E.
-
Calgary senior out $21K after thieves target her at South Trail Crossing
Calgary police are investigating a series of distraction thefts that have happened recently, including one that saw a senior bilked out of more than $20,000.
-
City launches trio of affordable housing initiatives
The City of Calgary is launching three initiatives to create more affordable housing, and to remove a barrier facing low-income renters.
Edmonton
-
Warrants issued for man in 'violent' homicide in central Edmonton in December
Edmonton police have issued warrants for the arrest of a 43-year-old man in the death of a 70-year-old man in December.
-
Despite delays, Blatchford wins award for 'Best New Community in Canada'
Blatchford has been named the Best New Community in Canada by the Canadian Home Builders Association, the City of Edmonton announced on Friday.
-
How to celebrate Family Day in Edmonton
Edmonton families don't have to wait to start celebrating Family Day, with many events in the city starting Friday and running over the long weekend.
Vancouver
-
Northern spotted owl found injured near B.C. train tracks two months after release
One of just four endangered spotted owls known to be in the wild in British Columbia is now recovering from an injury after being found along some train tracks.
-
Hit-and-run sends 2 pedestrians to hospital, Coquitlam RCMP searching for suspect
Coquitlam RCMP are seeking the public’s help to identify the driver whose vehicle hit two individuals while they were in a marked crosswalk on January 21.
-
Missing a chainsaw? Mounties in Chilliwack are looking to reunite a pair stolen in January
More than one month after Chilliwack RCMP intercepted an attempted robbery, two chainsaws that were recovered have yet to be reunited with whoever owns them.