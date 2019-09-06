No one hurt after house fire in Windsor
Windsor firefighters were called to the blaze in the 1700 block of Dominion on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
Published Friday, September 6, 2019 2:45PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 6, 2019 7:17PM EDT
There was a heavy response by Windsor firefighters to a house fire.
Fortunately no one was home at the time of a fire in the 1700-block of Dominion Boulevard on Friday afternoon.
Authorities confirm the fire started in the kitchen on the main floor.
But how the fire began hasn't been determined.
The fire has been knocked out and the investigation continues.