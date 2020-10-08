Advertisement
Windsor auto repair shop fire deemed 'suspicious'
Published Thursday, October 8, 2020 9:26AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, October 8, 2020 10:40AM EDT
Windsor firefighters responded to the 1400 block of College Ave., in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (Source _OnLocation_ / Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor fire officials say the cause of a blaze at an auto repair shop is suspicious.
The commercial fire took place in the 1400 block of College Ave Thursday morning.
The fire is reported to be out. No word on injuries or damages.
Windsor police are assisting with the investigation.
RELATED IMAGES