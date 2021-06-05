Advertisement
No injuries as a car fully engulfed in flames is extinguished on Lincoln Road
Published Saturday, June 5, 2021 4:42PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, June 5, 2021 4:51PM EDT
Windsor fire responded to a car engulfed in flames in the 1400 Block of Lincoln Road - Friday June 4, 2021 (Source: _OnLocation_
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Fire responded to a car engulfed in flames in the 1400 block of Lincoln Road, Friday evening.
Fire crews were on scene around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
The fire was contained and extinguished before it spread to the home.
No injuries have been reported.