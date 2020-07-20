Advertisement
Windsor News - Local Breaking | CTV News Windsor
No injuries after truck fire in Wallaceburg wheat field
Published Monday, July 20, 2020 3:01PM EDT
Crews were called to the pick-up truck fire near Wallaceburg on Saturday, July 18, 2020. (Chatham-Kent Fire Department / Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent fire crews helped put out a blaze in a wheat field near Wallaceburg.
Crews were called to the pickup truck fire on Saturday night.
The truck was in wheat field off Stewart line, just outside of Wallaceburg.
Fire officials say the cause is “undetermined.”
There were no injuries.