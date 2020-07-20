WINDSOR, ONT. -- Almost all of the new COVID-19 cases reported in Chatham-Kent over the weekend are immediate family and close contacts of positive cases, health unit says.

The Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit said the region saw a “significant increase” in COVID-19 positive cases the weekend of July 17-19 but said “there is no evidence that there is significant community spread in Chatham-Kent at this time.”

The health unit reported 17 new cases of the virus between Friday and Sunday. There were three new cases on Thursday after no new reported cases for four days.

In a news release, the health unit stated almost all of these recent cases are immediate family and close contacts of positive cases, which have been identified through contact tracing and have been tested.

"I would like to reassure the people of Chatham-Kent that all of our active cases have been isolated and are cooperating with public health measures. The risk in our community remains very low,” said Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health. “Finding and isolating cases remains the cornerstone of COVID-19 control,” adds Dr. Colby.

Chatham-Kent is now in Stage 3, but the health unit reminds residents to stay vigilant and continue to follow the following public health measures: