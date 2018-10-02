

CTV Windsor





Windsor’s next city council will decide if retail marijuana shops should be allowed in the city.

Chief Administrative Officer Onorio Colucci says there are a lot of unknowns right now and they need more information to make an informed decision.

Administration is starting a report to bring back to council. It is expected in the new year.

Ontario municipalities have until Jan. 22 to determine whether they will allow pot shops or not.

The new Windsor city council will be voted in at the municipal election on Oct. 22.