The new marijuana legislation will come into effect next month, allowing residents to smoke weed in the same places people smoke cigarettes or cigars.

As part of the new law, smoking pot in vehicles or boats will be strictly prohibited.

Fines for breaking those rules will range from $1,000 to $5,000 upon conviction.

Windsor police chief Al Frederick calls the new rules a game changer.

"Our role is of course community safety and so when the target keeps changing, it's very difficult for us to plan," says Frederick.

Frederick tells CTV News they will focus on three key areas, beginning with training officers on how to detect people in a vehicle that may be impaired by pot.

“It's not as simple as blowing into a breathalizer with alcohol, it's based on observation and tests, physical tests, that sort of thing."

The city's top cop also wants to be clear on what enforcement will be policed by his officers.

“We have a number of leaders working on that piece and until the wheels stops we really don't know what to expect," he says.

Frederick also wants to make sure the Windsor police service has its own internal policy for employees.

“Most organizations are engaged in that process, and its quiet robust and we're looking forward to having a very thorough policy in place on that peace," says Frederick.