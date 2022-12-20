New Walkerville mural uses QR code to offer lessons into history of town

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Police identify five people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting

Police have identified the five people killed in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday. York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said the shooter targeted three separate units in the building. The suspect, who police have identified as 73-year-old Francesco Villi, was fatally shot by an officer in a hallway following an interaction.

Naveed Dada, Rita Camilleri and Vittorio Panza are seen in these photographs found on social media and confirmed by friends and family.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver