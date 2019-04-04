

There’s more proof that the housing market in Windsor-Essex is red hot.

According to the Royal LePage House Price Survey released Thursday, home prices in the region have jumped the most in all of Canada.

The data shows the average price of a home sold in the first quarter of 2019 was $258,110.

That is a 12.4 per cent increase over the same period last year, when the price was $229,671.

Other notable price increases for Ontario cities include Kingston at 10.3 per cent increase, and a 10.7 per cent increase in London.

Year-over-year prices for condominiums in the Windsor-area jumped 19 per cent to $219,582 from $184,477 in the first quarter of 2018.

There was a 13.5 per cent increase for prices for two-storey homes – from $227,207 in 2018 to $257,785 in the first quarter of 2019.