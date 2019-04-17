

CTV Windsor





There is progress for the construction of a new school in Windsor.

Four homes at the corner of Giles Boulevard and Mercer Street are being demolished to make way for a new French Immersion Public Elementary School.

The former International Playing Card Factory on Mercer St. will be home to the new school.

It will house students from the former Lowe High School.

Back in 2015, the province gave the board approval to build a new school for French immersion students living north of E.C. Row Expressway, to help ease over-crowding at Ecole Bellewood, in South Windsor.

In January 2017, the Greater Essex County District School Board bought the property at Giles and Mercer, but because the building and smokestack are protected under the Heritage Act, it took until December 2017, to get city hall to approve of the project plans.

Board officials say the building and smokestack will be “preserved and included in the overall design of the new school.”

Fortis Construction was awarded the contract for the $15.4-million project.

The yet-to-be-named school is scheduled to open to students in September 2020.