New public school in Tecumseh satisfies need while preparing for future growth

North Shore Public School is 12-14 months away from completion and will replace D.M. Eagle in Tecumseh, Ont. pictured on FRiday, Mar. 24, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) North Shore Public School is 12-14 months away from completion and will replace D.M. Eagle in Tecumseh, Ont. pictured on FRiday, Mar. 24, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S.-Canada migration deal aims to end walk-around crossings

The immigration deal announced Friday by U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau aims to shut down a process that has enabled tens of thousands of immigrants from across the world to move between the two countries along a back road between New York state and Quebec.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver