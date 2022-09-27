Ontario government invests $25.7 million in new Tecumseh elementary school

A new public elementary school in Tecumseh, Ont. will be moving ahead with a $25.7 million investment from the province to create more student spaces and affordable child care.

The province has given approval to the Greater Essex County District School Board to award the tender for the new North Shore Elementary School.

“The funding to replace D.M. Eagle Public School with the new North Shore Elementary School is phenomenal news for our community,” Andrew Dowie, MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh, said in a news release. “We’ve been waiting a long time for this day to come, and this investment will ensure families and students have access to a quality learning environment in the years ahead.”

The new school will offer more student spaces in a new learning environment to help support Tecumseh’s growing population along with affordable child care spaces for local parents.

The investment is part of the provincial government’s commitment to provide $14 billion to support school construction over 10 years.

“By building the new state-of-the-art North Shore Elementary School, as well as investing in tutoring and mental health supports for the year ahead, we are getting students in Tecumseh back on track now and well into the future. While we make progress building this new school for Tecumseh, we remain focused on getting students back to class this September in more normal classrooms with extra curriculars, sports, and clubs,” said Stephen Lecce, minister of education.

The $25.7 million investment from the Ontario government also includes additional funding of $3.3 million.