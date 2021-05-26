Advertisement
Plans moving ahead for new Tecumseh public school
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Wednesday, May 26, 2021 3:36PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, May 26, 2021 4:11PM EDT
Plans for the proposed North Shore School in Tecumseh, Ont. (courtesy GECDSB)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Plans for a proposed new public elementary school in Tecumseh are moving ahead.
The $15.5 million North Shore School is expected to replace the current D.M. Eagle on Tecumseh Road.
North Shore will be close to D.M. Eagle, but the town needs to re-designate the zoning from residential to community facility for some properties in the 13000 block of Tecumseh Road.
As part of the process, the town is hosting a public meeting June 22 to amend the official plan.
RELATED IMAGES