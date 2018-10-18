

The Windsor Police Service has announced its workplace policy pertaining to marijuana use.

It's called the "Fitness for Duty and Duty to Disclose Policy.”

The statement issued Thursday says much of the groundwork began about a year ago, with open discussion and collaboration with a number of groups including the board and police association.

The new policy doesn’t list marijuana specifically, but points out alcohol as well as illicit and recreational drugs.

The policy states all members must report to work fit for duty, and remain fit for duty at all times during assignment.

It also states officers must refrain from consuming alcohol or drugs to the extent that it may render them unfit for duty.

The policy also states employees are required to notify their supervisor if they suspect another member is not fit for duty.

The policy is necessary after the legalization of marijuana across Canada came into effect on Wednesday.

Just last week, police chief Al Frederick said he would like every police officer in his department to avoid cannabis consumption altogether.

He also encouraged the public to do the same.

Frederick added his police force has not had to deal with an officer not being fit for duty as a result of alcohol consumption.

In Toronto, the new “fitness for duty policy” says officers will be banned from using cannabis within 28 days of reporting for active duty.