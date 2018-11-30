

CTV Windsor





A new crosswalk that some Windsor residents called for after a young girl was struck by a city bus is now operational.

It is located on Prince Road at Barrymore Lane near Mic Mac Park.

Back on May 26, four-year-old Lila Jane was struck by a Transit Windsor bus as she ran across the street to the park.

Council approved the crossover in June after a petition with more than 3,000 signatures was presented.

Outgoing councillor John Elliott tells CTV News the installation of the crosswalk was a high point to the end of his term on council.

The project cost $75,000.

The young girl continues to recover from the incident.

Windsor police say their investigation continues.