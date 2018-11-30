New crosswalk installed near Mic Mac Park
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, November 30, 2018 7:16PM EST
A new crosswalk that some Windsor residents called for after a young girl was struck by a city bus is now operational.
It is located on Prince Road at Barrymore Lane near Mic Mac Park.
Back on May 26, four-year-old Lila Jane was struck by a Transit Windsor bus as she ran across the street to the park.
Council approved the crossover in June after a petition with more than 3,000 signatures was presented.
Outgoing councillor John Elliott tells CTV News the installation of the crosswalk was a high point to the end of his term on council.
The project cost $75,000.
The young girl continues to recover from the incident.
Windsor police say their investigation continues.