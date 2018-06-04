

CTV Windsor





The Windsor community continues to pray for a four-year-old girl after she was struck by a bus last weekend.

A group of residents gathered in front of a Mic Mac Park, where the accident took place on May 26.

Lila Jane was transferred to a London hospital after she was hit by a Windsor transit bus.

Her aunt tells CTV News although the child is improving she remains in critical condition.

Windsor police say an early investigation reveals the child may have darted into traffic and the matter remains under active investigation.

A petition is pushing for a crosswalk at the intersection has garnered thousands of signatures.

“We have ideas you know what they're saying what we can push this cross walk to be in place before the end of summer because this park gets extremely busy in the summer time,” says her aunt Courtney Belanger.