

CTV Windsor





A GoFundMe page has been started for the B.C. family of a four-year-old girl who was struck by a Windsor Transit bus.

Lila Jane was transferred to a London hospital in critical condition after she was hit by the bus at Prince Road and Barrymore Lane, close to Mic Mac Park around 6 p.m. Saturday.

The crowdfunding page says money raised will to help lessen the financial burden on her parents, who live in B.C.

Neighbours describe crossing Prince Road to get to the park as a nightmare.

The girl’s aunt has launched a petition pushing for a crosswalk in the area.

Windsor police say the early investigation reveals the child may have darted into traffic.

Police say the matter remains under active investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident who has not yet spoken to police is requested to call Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.