Advertisement
4 more deaths, 216 new cases reported in Windsor-Essex
Published Thursday, January 14, 2021 9:34AM EST Last Updated Thursday, January 14, 2021 9:36AM EST
Windsor Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on April 6, 2020. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting four more deaths and 216 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
The local death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 241 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 10,494 confirmed cases, including 7,451 people who have recovered.
More coming.