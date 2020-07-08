WINDSOR, ONT. -- “We’re really excited to be here. It’s been a long time coming,” says John Ashby, president of Crawford Packaging.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for the future home of Crawford Packaging.

The 25,000 square foot commercial facility will be the newest development to the Highway 3 corridor.

Crawford Packaging was established in 1963 and has locations throughout Ontario.

The company provides packaging solutions for clients around the world.

President, John Ashby tells CTV News this multi-million-dollar investment will focus on packaging for local produce and industrial businesses from Windsor to Chatham-Kent.

“We wanted to be closer to our customers so we looked in this community for a while and it was hard to find a spot, but we are really pleased to be right on Highway 3 here. Right between the Windsor industrial territory and our produce territory in Kingsville and Leamington. It was just a great fit to be on this central area,” says Ashby.

Ashby says the packaging facility will initially bring ten jobs to the municipality, with plans to expand in three to five years.