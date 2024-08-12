Neighbour dispute leads to assault charge

WINDSOR
    Chatham-Kent Police Service cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Monday May 13, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent Police Service cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Monday May 13, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    A 55-year-old man is facing an assault charges after a neighbour dispute in Chatham.

    Chatham-Kent police responded to Park Avenue East at 9:40 a.m. on Sunday.

    Police say through investigation, the officer learned an altercation occurred that resulted in the man uttering threats and assaulting the neighbour.

    At 5:50 p.m., the 55-year-old Tecumseh man attended Chatham-Kent Police headquarters and turned himself in to the police. He was arrested and released with conditions and a future court date of Sept. 23.

    The man is currently facing the following charges: uttering threats and assault with a weapon.

