Neighbour dispute leads to assault charge
A 55-year-old man is facing an assault charges after a neighbour dispute in Chatham.
Chatham-Kent police responded to Park Avenue East at 9:40 a.m. on Sunday.
Police say through investigation, the officer learned an altercation occurred that resulted in the man uttering threats and assaulting the neighbour.
At 5:50 p.m., the 55-year-old Tecumseh man attended Chatham-Kent Police headquarters and turned himself in to the police. He was arrested and released with conditions and a future court date of Sept. 23.
The man is currently facing the following charges: uttering threats and assault with a weapon.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Listeria deaths from recalled plant-based beverages rise to 3
A third person has died and 15 people have been hospitalized as a result of an outbreak of Listeria infections linked to recalled plant-based beverages.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 has struck the Los Angeles area: U.S. Geological Survey
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 was strongly felt Monday afternoon from the Los Angeles area all the way to San Diego on the U.S.-Mexico border, swaying buildings, rattling dishes and setting off car alarms but no major damage or injuries were immediately reported.
This Sask. town is offering $30,000 to people who build a home in the community
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
Chief human rights commissioner resigns after investigation into Israel comments
The recently appointed chief commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission says he has agreed to resign today after an investigation into comments he made in the past related to Israel.
Canada taking review of immigration screening of terror plot suspects 'extremely seriously,' PM Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is taking an internal review into the immigration and screening of a father and son recently charged in connection to an alleged foiled Toronto terror plot 'extremely seriously.'
Actor Bryan Cranston shares more photos from Alberta mountain trip through Lake Louise, Banff
After posting about a recent trip to Jasper, Alta., actor Bryan Cranston heaped more praise on some of Alberta’s other majestic mountain destinations.
Australian breaker Raygun praised for her 'courage' and 'character' after viral performances at the Paris Olympics
Rachael Gunn arrived in Paris as a competitive breaker excited to make her Olympic debut. She leaves an internet sensation, her performances viewed by millions across social media.
CBC paid over $18 million in bonuses in 2024 after it eliminated hundreds of jobs
The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. paid $18.4 million in bonuses this year after hundreds of jobs at the public broadcaster were eliminated, according to documents obtained through access to information laws.
opinion Why hasn't King Charles spoken publicly about the U.K. riots?
Two weeks of violent disorder and rioting instigated by far-right agitators has rocked the U.K. In her latest column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at why King Charles hasn't made a public address on the unrest, in light of the growing appeals for him to do so.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Amazing Race Canada comes to Guelph and Elora
Over the weekend, teasers showed the seven remaining teams propelling down the Elora Gorge and visiting the Guelph Civic Museum.
-
Diesel spill closes lane of Hwy. 401 near Cambridge ONroute
Around 2:40 p.m. Monday, a transport truck struck debris on the roadway, which punctured the fuel tank, police said.
-
Guelph man charged following sexual assault of healthcare worker: police
Guelph Police have charged a man after they said a healthcare worker was touched inappropriately by a patient.
London
-
Aylmer man loses over $80,000 in 'catfish' scam
A 65-year-old Aylmer man is out $83,000 after he was the victim of an online scam. According to police, the victim met a woman online two years ago. The pair got married by proxy in the United States but never met in person.
-
Federal dollars for local green, affordable housing initiative
A project that helps helps multi-unit residential buildings owned by low-income nonprofit organizations get to net zero, is getting $425,935 to make facilities more green.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Listeria deaths from recalled plant-based beverages rise to 3
A third person has died and 15 people have been hospitalized as a result of an outbreak of Listeria infections linked to recalled plant-based beverages.
Barrie
-
More construction disruptions expected along Essa Road
Motorists in Barrie’s south end will soon have to deal with yet another construction disruption starting this week.
-
Highway 11 reopened following single-vehicle rollover
Highway 11 is reopened in Huntsville Ont., following a single-vehicle crash that left three people in critical condition.
-
OPP investigate suspicious outdoor fire in Orillia
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is probing a suspicious fire in Orillia after large cardboard bales went up in flames.
Northern Ontario
-
Historic northern Ont. plywood mill committed to restarting operations after devastating fire
Hundreds of northern Ontario mill workers and their families are on pins and needles after Cochrane's biggest employer went up in flames.
-
Sudbury police cruiser lands upside down in ditch at park
A single-vehicle crash involving a Sudbury police cruiser at a playground caused quite a stir on a quiet street in Minnow Lake on Sunday.
-
Sudbury considers providing free transit for high school students
A resolution passed Monday in Sudbury directs city staff to prepare a report on providing free bus service to secondary school students in the city.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault police say impaired motorist was driving on the wrong side of the street
A 35-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with dangerous and impaired driving following an incident Aug. 10 on Albert Street East.
-
Northern Ont. First Nation receives new land conservation funding
Environment and Climate Change Canada says conserving land is crucial to maintaining biodiversity and preserving habitats that support diverse species and ecological processes.
-
Wildfire near Temiskaming Shores, Kirkland Lake 5, still not under control
As of Sunday evening, there were 21 active wildfires in northeastern Ontario with no new fires confirmed on Saturday or Sunday.
Ottawa
-
Trudeau, Ford prepared to work with Ottawa as mayor warns of 'transit crisis' without financial help
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford say they are prepared to work with the city of Ottawa as Mayor Mark Sutcliffe warns of potential cuts to transit services without financial help from the federal and provincial governments, but made no funding commitments to the city.
-
Barrhaven kids gym says it's closing temporarily, cancelling camps, classes and parties
A popular kids gym in Barrhaven has temporarily closed its doors, forcing parents to find alternate arrangements for camps and classes. In a letter to customers, My Gym Ottawa says it is closing its doors temporarily due to unforeseen circumstances.
-
Police investigating after person found deceased in the Rideau Canal
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating after a person was found deceased in the Rideau Canal in downtown Ottawa.
Toronto
-
Homicide detectives investigating disappearance of Markham real estate agent
Homicide detectives are investigating the disappearance of a Markham real estate agent who was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on Friday.
-
Police release new details about Oshawa collision that involved 9 vehicles
Police have released new details regarding a weekend collision in Oshawa that killed one person and injured eight others.
-
Kensington Market parking lot to be turned into affordable housing steps away from encampment
The city says that it is moving forward with two affordable housing projects – one of them a plan to turn a parking lot in Kensington Market into affordable housing, even though the project is not fully funded yet.
Montreal
-
Quebec municipalities hit by remnants of tropical storm Debby face months of cleanup
Quebec municipalities hit by the remnants of tropical storm Debby say they're looking at months of recovery.
-
Best team in MLB! Montreal Expos fans, players look back at tragic '94 season
Monday is the anniversary of one of the darkest days for Montreal Expos fans. On Aug. 12, 1994, the first full day of the Major League Baseball strike started and ended the Expos' run at first place in the league and potential run to the World Series.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Listeria deaths from recalled plant-based beverages rise to 3
A third person has died and 15 people have been hospitalized as a result of an outbreak of Listeria infections linked to recalled plant-based beverages.
Winnipeg
-
'It’s not just ornamental – it’s a little dangerous': The invasive plant species popping up in Winnipeg
A purple-flowered weed is taking over parts of Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood – and a community organization is teaching residents how to eradicate it.
-
Sea-Doo passenger killed following collision with boat: RCMP
A woman from Portage la Prairie has died after the Sea-Doo she was riding on was struck by a boat over the weekend.
-
Teen left with 'life-altering injuries' after machete attack: WPS
A teenage boy was rushed to hospital Saturday night after a machete attack left him with life-altering injuries.
Edmonton
-
'Voluntary' Jasper townsite re-entry will start on Friday: officials
Jasper residents will be able to start returning home on Friday, Aug. 16, officials announced on Monday.
-
15-year-old shot south of Edmonton, man charged with attempted murder
One person has been arrested after a 15-year-old was shot on Louis Bull First Nation last week.
-
Well folks, that's a fest: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss close out Edmonton Folk Music Festival
Edmonton's Folk Music Festival and 100,000 people took over Gallagher Park for four days of music, food and fun.
Calgary
-
'Random' sexual assault by naked man prompts warning from Calgary police
A random sexual assault by a nude man in the southwest community of Elbow Park over the weekend has prompted a warning from Calgary police.
-
Actor Bryan Cranston shares more photos from Alberta mountain trip through Lake Louise, Banff
After posting about a recent trip to Jasper, Alta., actor Bryan Cranston heaped more praise on some of Alberta’s other majestic mountain destinations.
-
Alberta man sees big benefits after receiving leading-edge pacemaker at Calgary hospital
Just two weeks after receiving a pacemaker in May, John Kebert was able to get back to his hikes he had missed so much.
Regina
-
Pedestrian killed on Trans-Canada Highway near Mortlach, Sask.
RCMP say a man walking along the Trans-Canada Highway near Mortlach, Sask. Sunday night was hit and killed by a vehicle.
-
This Sask. town is offering $30,000 to people who build a home in the community
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
-
Humans are making Sask. heat waves more common, ECCC system shows
Heat waves around Canada, including Saskatchewan, are becoming more common from human influence, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says.
Vancouver
-
B.C.-based crypto platform committed $13M fraud: securities commission
A B.C.-based crypto trading platform lied to its customers while "diverting" $13 million-worth of their assets to gambling, according the provincial regulator.
-
Police searching for arson suspect in Oak Bay, B.C.
Police near Victoria are asking for the public's help as they investigate an attempted arson outside a business in Oak Bay.
-
Flair defends flight cancellation at centre of B.C. dispute, says bird strikes did occur
A dispute over a cancelled Flair Airlines flight from Calgary to Vancouver last year – which the airline blamed on bird strikes that were never recorded in a federal database – hasn't ended yet.
Vancouver Island
-
Police searching for arson suspect in Oak Bay, B.C.
Police near Victoria are asking for the public's help as they investigate an attempted arson outside a business in Oak Bay.
-
B.C.-based crypto platform committed $13M fraud: securities commission
A B.C.-based crypto trading platform lied to its customers while "diverting" $13 million-worth of their assets to gambling, according the provincial regulator.
-
New Canadian navy tugboats to enter service following two-year delay
The first of four new tugboats built for the Royal Canadian Navy have arrived in British Columbia, two years behind schedule and nearly four years since the first steel was cut for the $102-million project.
Atlantic
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES Northern lights, Perseid meteor shower light up Maritime skies
Maritimers were treated to both the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, and the Perseid meteor shower Sunday night and into Monday morning.
-
78-year-old woman killed in Charlottetown roundabout crash
A 78-year-old woman died in a crash at a Charlottetown, P.E.I., roundabout on Saturday.
-
N.S. to give nearly $1.2M to 64 first responder groups
A Nova Scotia fund is giving nearly $1.2 million to 64 first responder organizations, including search and rescue teams, fire departments, and hazardous materials units.
N.L.
-
Meet the trio bringing you the first St. John's Fashion Week
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
-
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
-
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.