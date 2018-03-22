

CTV Windsor





Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne announced Thursday there will be an additional $822 million investment in Ontario hospitals in 2018-19, although it is unknown how much money Windsor hospitals will get.

The WRH fiscal year ends at the end of March.

Provincial hospital funding is dependent on Ontario budget passing. CEO David Musyj says hospital works with whatever party is in power, considering the looming election.

The “devil’s in the details” said several times by Musyj. The actual dollar figure for Windsor Regional hospital not known yet.

The premier was joined by Dr. Helena Jaczek, Minister of Health and Long-Term Care, and Charles Sousa, Minister of Finance, at North York General Hospital for the announcement.

Officials say the increase in hospital funding will provide better access to care, reduce wait times, address capacity issues and better meet the needs of Ontario's growing and aging population.

This overall increase of 4.6 per cent is on top of the 3.2 per cent provided last year -- allowing hospitals to invest with more precision in the care and supports that address the specific needs of their patients and community.

Wynne says patients and families across Ontario will also directly benefit from this increased funding with the expansion of essential services to reduce wait times and priority procedures such as cardiac care, critical care, chemotherapy, treatment for strokes, hip and knee replacements, and medical imaging.

With files from The Canadian Press.