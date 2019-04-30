

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man is no longer facing a murder charge.

A first degree murder charge against 19-year-old Cody Kennedy has been dropped.

Kennedy was one of two people charged in the death of Darrion Moffat. The 19-year-old succumbed to injuries three days following a shooting in the 300 block of Hall Ave on September 8, 2018.

Kennedy’s lawyer Maria Carroccia tells AM800 News the Crown determined “there was no reasonable prospect of conviction against my client."

A first degree murder charge against 18 year old Raul Huezo remains before the court.