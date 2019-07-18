

The New Democrat MP for Windsor West wants another community benefits package for Sandwich Town.

Just weeks after a $20-million package was announced for residents in Canada and the US, Brian Masse wants to see a similar plan with the construction of the new Ambassador Bridge.

The Detroit International Bridge Company is building a new crossing to replace the 91-year-old bridge. The project is expected to cost $1-billion and officials initially said it would open in 2020.

Masse wants a condition added to the construction project, and that is a community benefits fund.

"The border should not be a burden, but that's what it's been in Sandwich Town," says Masse, who is sending a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Transport Minister Marc Garneau.

"A new border crossing without community consultation, without any type of community benefits, without even a follow through process was wrong,” adds Masse.

The $20-million community benefits package for the construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge includes;

$8.1 million for aesthetics and landscaping.

$3.5 million for community safety and connections.

$2.2 million for community partnerships, and

$1.1 million will go towards economic benefits.

Mike Cardinal is Chair of the Windsor Essex Community Benefits Coalition.

He tells CTV News the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority has listened to the concerns of local residents and now it's time for the Detroit International Bridge Company to follow suit.

"Just being a good neighbour would be a good start to re-establishing that trust, let alone going forward more with a benefit for this community for hosting another bridge," says Cardinal.

The new Ambassador Bridge is expected to include six lanes with a new and expanded CBSA commercial inspection facilities.

TCI Titan Group of Windsor was awarded the $50-million contract to build the truck customs plaza, which will be located at the foot of the existing bridge.