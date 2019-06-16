

CTV Windsor





A 48-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Orford Township.

Chatham-Kent police responded to the single-vehicle collision about 8 p.m. in the area of Bury Road and Cleeves Line.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle, a 48-year-old Highgate man, died as a result of the collision.

The investigation is ongoing an anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-355-1092.