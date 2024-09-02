WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Motorcycle and vehicle collide in Lakeshore

    OPP sign at the Detachment on Manning Road in Lakeshore, Ont., on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli /CTV News Windsor) OPP sign at the Detachment on Manning Road in Lakeshore, Ont., on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli /CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Essex OPP officers are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in Lakeshore.

    Police responded to the scene at County Road 46 and Gracey Side Road Sunday night.

    The extent of the injuries are unknown.

    Gracey Side Road was closed between South Middle Road and Morris Road for the investigation.

