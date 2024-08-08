WINDSOR
Windsor

    More than $6,000 worth of drugs seized in Chatham-Kent

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    The Chatham-Kent police have seized more than $6,000 worth of drugs following a search warrant on Wellington Street West in Chatham.

    On Aug. 1, suspected fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine were seized for analysis. In addition to the substances, $680 in Canadian currency and drug paraphernalia was also seized.

    Two women, a 31-year-old and a 36-year-old, were arrested and charged. Both face three counts of possession of a controlled substance for trafficking and the 36-year-old also faces charges for failure to comply with a release order.

