More than $6,000 worth of drugs seized in Chatham-Kent

The Chatham-Kent police have seized more than $6,000 worth of drugs following a search warrant on Wellington Street West in Chatham.

On Aug. 1, suspected fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine were seized for analysis. In addition to the substances, $680 in Canadian currency and drug paraphernalia was also seized.

Two women, a 31-year-old and a 36-year-old, were arrested and charged. Both face three counts of possession of a controlled substance for trafficking and the 36-year-old also faces charges for failure to comply with a release order.