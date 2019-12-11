An open house Tuesday night in Essex provided an update on active transportation throughout Windsor and Essex County.

Developed in 2012, the County Wide Active Transportation System (CWATS) has been updated to show new trends that may have emerged during its inception.

Committee members, who include representatives from all seven local municipalities, propose several projects next year, as part of a 20-year plan.

The goal is to build an 800-kilometre active transportation network across Windsor-Essex.

Some of the bigger projects set to begin next year include work on County Road 2 in Lakeshore, which will include multi use trails and buffered paved shoulders.

One local cycling group says while progress is being made, they'd like to see CWATS simplfy its routes to accommodate users who don't use active transportation as often.

“Right from here I can ride 240 kilometers throughout the whole community and of that 240 there's only five per cent at the very most that I would call low comfort. We need to get the information out of my head and into the heads of riders,” says Tom Omstead of Share the Road Essex County.