There is even more road work planned in Essex County this summer.

The county is spending more than $4.7 million to patch up segments of 10 roads across the region – including County Roads 2, 11, 22, 23, 33 and 42.

The hot mix overlay work has been awarded to Mill-Am Corporation but the tender came in $365,000 over budget.

Director of Infrastructure Services Jane Mustac says they will use federal gas tax money to offset the cost instead of dipping into reserves.

The rising cost of asphalt is blamed for the higher than expected bids.

The program will also include work to improve the County Wide Active Transportation System .

“Part of it is we are growing too fast, we are growing leaps and bounds in Lakeshore and we want to be able to set out a plan to control that growth,” says Lakeshore mayor Tom Bain.

The asphalt repaving work will include several paved shoulders.

The work is expected to begin in July and last about six weeks.