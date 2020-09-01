WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority is investing in improvements to Sandwich Street as part of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

City officials say it recognizes Sandwich’s role as a gateway community to Canada and is in response to public consultation.

About three kilometres of Sandwich Street, from the intersection of Sandwich Street and Ojibway Parkway to the new Rosedale Avenue roundabout, will see improvements to the current infrastructure, including new curbs, sidewalks, trails, pavement, bike lanes and streetscaping features.

An online public information centre will be held by the City of Windsor to provide information and receive feedback from the public and stakeholders.

Online Public Information Centre:

Date: Thursday, September 3, 2020

Time: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

More information: Sandwich Street Project

Anyone with questions and/or concerns can contact Joe Dattilo, Project Administrator at (519) 255-6100 ext. 6825 on or before Thursday, September 11, 2020 prior to 4:30 p.m.