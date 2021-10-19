'Mommy’s not waking up': Evidence begins in Windsor murder trial
The Crown has started calling witnesses in the trial of Jitesh Bhogal, 31, charged with first degree murder in the death of Autumn Taggart, 31.
Chris Sherwin, father of Taggart’s son, testified Tuesday in Windsor’s Superior Court.
Court heard the pair, who share a child, now aged 13, were no longer together as a couple, but maintained a friendship that started back in 2006.
Sherwin testified that he, Taggart, and their son went grocery shopping together on the day before her body was discovered, because Taggart didn’t have a car.
He told the court when he dropped Taggart and the child off at home on the evening of June 9 2018, everything seemed fine.
He testified he and Taggart exchanged a few text messages until around midnight.
The next day, Taggart did not reply to any messages from Sherwin.
He told the court he was “growing frustrated with not hearing from her.”
Then around 7 p.m., Sherwin told the jury, he got a message from Taggart’s number that read “Mommy’s not waking up.”
When he confirmed it was his son messaging, and not Taggart, Sherwin says he drove to her University Avenue apartment.
Sherwin says the boy let him in the side entrance, and he sent the child to sit with Sherwin’s two friends, in a car in the parking lot.
Sherwin testified he went up to the third floor apartment and directly to Taggart’s bedroom.
“She wasn’t moving,” Sherwin testified. “I noticed the colour of her skin was really white.”
Sherwin testified her nose looked “very bruised and bloodied” and that her feet and neck were all he could see of her body.
The rest, he told the court, was covered with a blanket.
Sherwin says he didn’t touch Taggart’s body, called out her name before leaving her room and going to the living room where he told the jury he fell down from shock.
In the meantime, his friend called 911.
On cross-examination, Sherwin told the court Taggart would “shift” between being outgoing and sociable to withdrawn and introverted.
He told the jury she would sometimes stay in her apartment for a few weeks without going out.
In the months before her death, Sherwin testified Taggart was more sociable.
Sherwin says he witnessed Taggart having what appeared to be seizures, “numerous times” between 2011 and 2013, and when she did, she would fall to the ground or collapse in his arms.
Earlier Tuesday, Constable David Derus, a Windsor police officer on patrol on June 9, 2018, took the stand.
Cst. Derus told the court he was dispatched to 1382 University Ave. West around 8 p.m. for a report of a dead body.
He arrived along with his partner, a police sergeant, and two paramedics.
They entered the building, with Cst. Derus entering the apartment first, according to Cst. Derus.
He testified he went to the victims’ bedroom “immediately.”
“I observed a female laying on her back with a bedsheet covered partway up to her chest area,” Cst. Derus testified. “The female’s breasts were exposed.”
Cst. Derus says a paramedic entered the room, got closer to the body and confirmed the person was deceased, before leaving the building.
After that, Cst. Derus told the jury he “contained the scene,” making note of every person who entered and exited the apartment, between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., during which time various police officers, investigators and the coroner were in the unit.
Cst. Derus told the Jury he was relieved of the crime scene at two a.m. for his lunch break.
“One of us (police officers) were always at the door,” Cst. Derus testified.
Cst. Derus remained at the door from 4:20 a.m., until his shift was ending just after 6 a.m.
On cross-examination, defence lawyer Peter Thorning, questioned Cst. Derus about his notes.
In his hand-written notes, Cst. Derus wrote the “female was covered below the neck.”
“I’m going to suggest to you that the sheet (bedsheet) was moved by someone else,” Thorning asked Cst. Derus.
The officer disputes the assertion, arguing “below the neck” could be interpreted as the chest area being exposed.
Cst. Derus admitted that he left “his post” containing the crime scene around 11:29 p.m. to take a statement in his cruiser, but made no mention of this in either his hand-written notes, or computer generated report after the incident.
Thorning also pointed out Cst. Derus wrote in his notes about there being blood on the victims’ nose and lip, but made no mention of there being vomit on her face as well.
Cst. Derus had no explanation for why he noticed and noted the blood but not the vomit.
Thorning also had Cst. Derus confirm there was no signs of a struggle or weapon in the bedroom, which the officer described as “cluttered” with food and plates “everywhere.”
Before continuing with the trial, Justice Renee Pomerance reminded the jury to only consider evidence presented in court, not to use the officer’s notes as evidence in the case.
A paramedic with Essex-Windsor EMS also testified.
Brad Humber told the court he was the first medic into Taggart’s apartment, and he went directly to her bedroom and accessed her condition.
Humber testified he couldn’t detect a pulse, her chest was not rising and falling, her body was cold to the touch and rigor mortis had set in.
He told the Jury Taggart was covered with “multiple blankets” but that her “head and neck and part of her upper torso” were exposed.
On cross examination Humber couldn’t remember whether he checked for pulse on Taggart’s neck or wrist.
He told the court he noted that her bedroom was dirty and unkept, but has no recollection of what, if anything, was on the floor of her room.
Humber also testified it did not appear that there was a struggle in her bedroom.
The trial will resume Wednesday.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Vaccine mandate coming to House of Commons, MPs rule
Anyone entering the House of Commons precinct—including MPs—will need to be fully vaccinated as of Nov. 22, the Board of Internal Economy has ordered. According to Speaker Anthony Rota, as of the day the 44th Parliament kicks off, anyone looking to enter the House of Commons precinct will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
COVID-19 restrictions: Changes to capacity limits coming for many B.C. venues
Capacity limits for B.C. event venues will soon be lifted when the province moves to the next phase of its vaccine-card program, the province's top doctor announced Tuesday.
Saskatchewan premier says province could have acted sooner on renewed COVID-19 rules
On the day Saskatchewan asked the federal government for help to deal with surging COVID-19 hospitalizations, Premier Scott Moe granted the province could have acted sooner on a renewed mask mandate or proof-of-vaccination policy.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refuses to apologize for comments about immigration
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refused to apologize for comments he made about immigrants coming to the province 'to collect the dole,' instead saying that he is 'pro immigration.'
Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, Philadelphia police say
A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said.
These countries are vaccinating children against COVID-19
Here is a list of some countries that have approved or are considering vaccinating children against COVID-19.
UPDATED | Manitoba pastor arrested for breaking public health orders: RCMP
The pastor of a church near Steinbach, Man. remains in custody after RCMP said he was arrested on an outstanding warrant for breaking public health orders.
'My heart broke': Metro Vancouver woman whose dog arrived dead after flight wants answers, action from airline
A Metro Vancouver woman is looking for answers following the untimely death of her dog aboard a flight last summer.
UPDATED | Haiti gang seeks US$1M each for kidnapped American, Canadian missionaries
A gang that kidnapped 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group, including one Canadian, is demanding US$1 million ransom per person, although authorities are not clear whether that includes the five children being held, a top Haitian official told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region reports two COVID-19 deaths, eight new cases
Health officials in Waterloo Region logged two more COVID-19-related deaths and eight cases on Tuesday.
-
Stand off in St. Marys, Ont. lasts 18 hours
Both Stratford and Waterloo regional police were called to a scene at a residence in St. Marys on Monday afternoon.
-
Toronto resident charged with abduction of Perth County youth
Provincial police say a Toronto resident is accused of kidnapping a youth in Perth County.
London
-
Stand off in St. Marys, Ont. lasts 18 hours
Both Stratford and Waterloo regional police were called to a scene at a residence in St. Marys on Monday afternoon.
-
Missing 11-year-old in Perth County found safe and sound
After being missing for nearly three days an 11-year-old in Perth County has been found safe and sound.
-
The most famous St. Thomas, Ont. native you've likely never heard of
If you've never heard the name Jack Graney, you likely aren't alone. The St. Thomas, Ont. baseball pioneer began his career more than a century ago.
Barrie
-
Veteran Barrie police officer pleads guilty for suspect shooting in 2018 robbery
A veteran Barrie police officer charged for firing his handgun while investigating a robbery three years ago has pleaded guilty to careless use of a firearm.
-
Hundreds of dead, injured birds found along shorelines of Ontario's Georgian Bay
An investigation is underway into hundreds of dead and injured birds that are washing up on the shores of Southern Georgian Bay.
-
City of Barrie footing a portion of the bill after July's tornado
The City of Barrie will have to pay roughly $375,000 after an EF-2 tornado stormed through a south-end community in July, a cost that is far less than anticipated.
Northern Ontario
-
TikTok challenges causing problems in Timmins, Ont., police say
Monthly 'challenges' being posted on TikTok are causing problems in Timmins, Ont., police said Tuesday.
-
Suspected impaired driver on Hwy. 11 faces several drug-related charges
A Quebec man is facing several drug-related charges after losing control of his vehicle and hitting a parked car on Highway 11, police say.
-
Northern Ontario woman charged after being found unresponsive in a vehicle
A woman found passed out behind the wheel of a car in northern Ontario along with suspected drugs has been charged and her vehicle impounded, police say.
Ottawa
-
Protesters face off with anti-trans activist outside Ottawa school
Counter-protesters gathered to take a stand against an anti-trans activist outside a west end school.
-
Veteran cyclist breaks both wrists after hitting a pothole near an LRT construction site
A veteran cyclist was badly injured at an LRT construction site on Holly Acres Road after hitting a pothole.
-
One-on-one with Ottawa's new transit boss
Renée Amilcar began her new job as general manager of transit services on Monday, nearly a full month after an LRT derailment crippled the transit system.
Toronto
-
Hackers leak police takedown video, medical records in Durham Region breach: CTV News Toronto investigation
A CTV News Toronto investigation has discovered that a data breach at the Durham Regional government is much larger than already known, including medical reports, complaints about medical treatment, and potential evidence in a criminal case.
-
Toronto man facing charges following string of sexual assaults allegedly involving children
A Toronto man who allegedly sexually assaulted a number of people, including children, earlier this month is facing charges and police believe there may be additional victims.
-
Ontario science table calls on Ford to mandate vaccines for health-care workers
A group of scientists advising the Ford government on the COVID-19 pandemic are speaking up in favour of mandating vaccines for all health-care workers, calling it an 'evidence-based policy that protects Ontarians.'
Montreal
-
In inaugural speech Legault forecasts big changes, especially decentralizing health management
After three years in power, Quebec Premier François Legault said Tuesday he wants to give his government a second wind with a new parliamentary session bringing new policy, especially in terms of the province's health network, which he said is much too centralized.
-
Quebec police arrest retired detective accused of passing info to organized crime
Quebec provincial police arrested their own former colleague on Tuesday for allegedly passing along police secrets to organized-crime suspects in Gatineau five years ago.
-
Montreal boy, 16, fatally stabbed outside his school; police seek three teen suspects
Montreal police are looking for multiple suspects after a teenager was fatally stabbed near his school in Cote-des-Neiges Monday afternoon, staggering inside to seek help.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports three COVID-19 related deaths, 50 new cases Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three COVID-19 related deaths, along with 50 new cases and 122 recoveries on Tuesday, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 774.
-
Nova Scotia reports 12 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 'small outbreak' at Kentville hospital
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 recoveries on Tuesday, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 187.
-
Seven-year-old boy dies after being trapped under log near Southampton, N.S.
A seven-year-old boy has died while out on a walk with his mother on a logging road in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg teacher placed on leave after racial slur used in classroom
The Franco-Manitoban School Division says a Winnipeg teacher has been placed on leave after a social media post that appears to show the educator using a racial slur for Black people in the classroom.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Manitoba pastor arrested for breaking public health orders: RCMP
The pastor of a church near Steinbach, Man. remains in custody after RCMP said he was arrested on an outstanding warrant for breaking public health orders.
-
Man robs woman at knifepoint; stolen car ends up in rollover on Manitoba highway
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP arrested a man for an armed robbery on Friday after the stolen car ended up in a rollover on a Manitoba highway.
Calgary
-
Jarring reality sets in for Calgary's rookie councillors: they won
There are many new faces that will be representing Calgary's 14 wards. Wards 4, 9 and 14 have returning councillors with Sean Chu, Gina-Carlo Carra and Peter Demong, with Chu and Carra prevailing by razor-thin margins.
-
Olympic wrestler Jasmine Mian elected to Calgary city council
Newly elected Calgary city councillor Jasmine Mian joins several Olympic and Paralympic athletes who have run for political office in Canada and won in recent years.
-
Calgary massage therapist charged with sexual assault
A Calgary massage therapist has been charged with sexual assault.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Kenney to join health officials in Tuesday COVID-19 update
Government and health officials will update Albertans on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday afternoon.
-
NEW
NEW | Man dining with family injured in south Edmonton targeted shooting: EPS
A man was shot several times through a window while having dinner with his family in a south Edmonton restaurant earlier this month, police said.
-
Mostly-progressive Edmonton council has 'big challenge' working with UCP
Edmonton elected a new mayor and council Monday night - and it is one of the most progressive-leaning the city has ever seen.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 5 deaths in the last day, B.C. officials say in update announcing 560 more cases
British Columbia has recorded another 560 cases of COVID-19 and five related deaths, health officials said Tuesday.
-
Provincial health officer apologizes, backtracks on B.C. COVID-19 hospitalization stats
Three weeks after B.C.’s provincial health officer promised to give a complete accounting of people in hospital due to COVID-19, Dr. Bonnie Henry is apologizing and now offering a vague description of what officials will provide instead.
-
COVID-19 restrictions: Changes to capacity limits coming for many B.C. venues
Capacity limits for B.C. event venues will soon be lifted when the province moves to the next phase of its vaccine-card program, the province's top doctor announced Tuesday.