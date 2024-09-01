Mix of sun and cloud in the Rose City Sunday

Windsorites can expect a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with a breeze in the air and a high of 27 degrees, feeling like 33.

Sunday night will be mostly clear, but a few clouds will roll in around midnight with an overnight low of 11 degrees.

On the holiday Monday, we’ll see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 20.

And come Tuesday, sunny skies and a high of 23.

Here’s a look at the Windsor, Ont. region’s forecast

Sunday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h then northwest 30 gusting to 50 near noon. High 27. Humidex 33.

Sunday night: Clear. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light near midnight. Low 11.

Monday: Sunny. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 22.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 22.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 2.

Thursday: Sunny. High 26.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 24.