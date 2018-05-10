Missing Windsor woman found safe
Missing Windsor woman Ivanka Cesnik (Photo courtesy of Windsor Police)
Good news from Windsor Police.
Authorities say a missing 69-year-old woman has been found.
Ivanka Cesnik was last seen on Wednesday and was spotted in the area of Sandwich Street.
Police were concerned about her whereabouts but now Cesnik has been located safely.
Officials thank the community for their assistance.