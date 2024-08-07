WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Missing Lakeshore woman found safe

    Huron County OPP headquarters in Clinton, Ont. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) Huron County OPP headquarters in Clinton, Ont. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
    OPP in Lakeshore have located a missing woman safe.

    The 59-year-old woman was reportedly last seen on July 28 in the Puce area. 

    She was found on Thursday in good health.

    Police are thanking the public for help in finding the woman.

