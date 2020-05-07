Missing 33-year-old Windsor woman has been found
Published Thursday, May 7, 2020 12:13PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, May 7, 2020 2:56PM EDT
Rachel Vanlanduyt,33, from Windsor. (Courtesy Windsor police)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say they have found a missing 33-year-old woman.
Rachel Vanlanduyt, from Windsor, was reported missing after she was last seen on May 1 in the 1500 block of Ouellette Avenue.
Police say they located her on Thursday afternoon.
She is described as a white female, 5'2", 175 pounds, with long red hair.
Investigators were concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.