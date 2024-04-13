WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Minor injuries reported after vehicle collides with train

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    Police are investigating after a train and a motor vehicle collided early Saturday.

    Just before 1:00 a.m., Chatham-Kent police received a call for a collision between a motor vehicle and a train on Base Line Road in Thamesville.

    Police said the back end of the truck had been struck by the train and pushed off to the side.

    A 29-year-old Port Lambton man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

    Officers said a drone was deployed to ensure there were no other injured parties.

    While Chatham-Kent police, along with fire crews and paramedics, were the initial responders, the CN Police attended the scene and took over the investigation.

    The Port Lambton man is to be charged under the Railway Safety Act.

