Wednesday morning it was announced that Mike Weber has agreed to a three year deal with the Spitfires as assistant coach.

Weber, 30, played more than 200 games with the Spitfires between 2003 and 2007. He was hired as assistant coach back in January.

Weber had been playing in the Swedish Elite League but suffered a career ending knee injury.

“I'm honoured and excited to be back behind the bench,” Weber said in a news release.

Weber was also the second-round pick (#57 overall) in the 2006 NHL for the Buffalo Sabres, and played more than 350 games in the NHL.