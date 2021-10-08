Michigan university loses appeal over athletes and virus vaccine requirement
A federal appeals court on Thursday ruled in favor of athletes at Western Michigan University who sued to be allowed to play sports without getting a COVID-19 vaccination.
The court declined to stop a decision by a federal judge who said the WMU vaccine requirement likely violates the athletes’ constitutional right to follow their Christian religion.
The athletes, who now number at least 16 and are mostly women, sought a vaccine exemption on religious grounds but were ignored or denied, the appeals court said.
“We do not doubt (WMU’s) good faith, nor do we fail to appreciate the burdens COVID-19 has placed on this nation’s universities. ... But having announced a system under which student-athletes can seek individualized exemptions, the university must explain why it chose not to grant any to plaintiffs. And it did not fairly do so here,” the court said in a 3-0 opinion.
The court said the athletes are likely to prevail on their constitutional argument if WMU pursues a full-fledged appeal.
WMU argued that its vaccination policy is neutral toward religion. The school said athletes who seek a religious exemption are barred from competing but still are members of a team and can keep their scholarship.
“Yet playing on the team — and not just receiving a scholarship — is their goal, a point the university itself recognized,” the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said.
In their lawsuit, the athletes, who play soccer, basketball and four other sports, say they are “devoted Christian people” who believe that the Bible and their faith preclude them from getting a COVID-19 shot.
WMU athletes who aren’t vaccinated still can be required to wear a mask at practice or be regularly tested, under a September order from U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney.
Outside the athletic department, COVID-19 vaccinations are encouraged but not required for WMU students and staff. They, too, must be regularly tested if they decline to get a shot.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Fourth wave of COVID-19 levelling off, but still high in regions with lower vaccine uptake: modelling
The Delta-driven fourth wave of the pandemic appears to be levelling off nationally, though in provinces and health regions with lower vaccination coverage, unvaccinated people are continuing to experience severe outcomes at 'elevated' rates, according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.
New Brunswick coroner's jury says 2020 police killing of Rodney Levi was a homicide
A coroner's jury in New Brunswick examining the 2020 fatal police shooting of a 48-year-old man from the Metepenagiag First Nation has ruled the man's death a homicide.
Ontario government makes deal with Shoppers Drug Mart to offer free menstrual products in all schools
Students in Ontario will have access to free menstrual products this fall after the Doug Ford government partnered with Shoppers Drug Mart to give students equitable access to the essential hygiene item.
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder.
Canada adds 157,000 jobs in September, returning to pre-pandemic levels
Statistics Canada says the economy added 157,000 jobs in September, bringing employment back to pre-pandemic levels for the first time.
A mass extinction event occurred 30M years ago and scientists have only just learned about it
Climate change wiped out nearly two thirds of the mammal species in Africa and the Arabian Peninsula in a mass extinction event 30 million years ago that researchers have only just learned about now.
Finland joins other Nordic nations in curbing Moderna shots
Finland has joined other Nordic countries in suspending or discouraging the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in certain age groups because of an increased risk of heart inflammation, a rare side effect associated with the shot.
'He would still be alive if help arrived on time': B.C. senior dies after family calls 911, waits 33 minutes for ambulance
A Metro Vancouver woman believes her dad would still be alive if help had arrived sooner when she called 911. Instead, she was put on hold and by the time emergency crews arrived, it was too late.
Can an employer reduce an employee's pay if they're permanently working remotely?
With many companies making remote work a permanent aspect of certain jobs, experts say employers cannot reduce a current employee's salary without consent and face legal risks if they do.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 573 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 573 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths linked to the disease.
-
Man allegedly waved firearm at another driver in road rage incident: police
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man who allegedly waved a firearm at another driver during a road rage incident in Kitchener.
-
Stratford-Perth Pride 'disheartened' over rainbow crosswalk vandalism
Stratford-Perth Pride says they are “disheartened” to learn that Stratford's rainbow crosswalk was vandalized.
London
-
Multiple area hospitals receive millions for repairs and upgrades
The province has announced $7.1 million in funding for multiple hospitals in Southwestern Ontario.
-
With gas prices soaring where are the lowest prices in London?
Gas prices have been steadily increasing across the country in recent weeks and London is no different.
-
Jobless rate decreases slightly in London area: Stats Can
The unemployment rate in the London area has dropped slightly, according to Statistics Canada.
Barrie
-
Fraud charges dropped against Barrie police officer
Fraud charges laid against a Barrie police officer because of her off-duty conduct have been withdrawn, and now her lawyer has harsh words for the force that arrested one of its own.
-
Simcoe Muskoka schools supplying free menstrual products
Menstrual products will soon be available to all students across Ontario for free.
-
What's open and closed on Thanksgiving in Barrie and area
Here's a look at what's open and closed this Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fourth COVID-19 wave levelling off, vaccination key to avoiding resurgence: PHAC modelling
The Delta-driven fourth wave of the pandemic appears to be levelling off nationally, although people who are unvaccinated continue to experience severe outcomes from COVID-19 infections at 'elevated rates,' according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.
-
Hwy. 144 between Onaping and Dowling reopened after fatal crash that killed two
Highway 144 between Onaping and Dowling has been reopened following a fatal crash that killed two people Thursday.
-
Colorado woman who won't get vaccinated denied transplant
When a Colorado woman found out her hospital wouldn't approve her kidney transplant surgery until she got the COVID-19 vaccine, she was left with a difficult decision pitting her health needs against her religious beliefs.
Ottawa
-
34 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa at the start of the Thanksgiving long weekend
Across Ontario, there are 573 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Ontario government makes deal with Shoppers Drug Mart to offer free menstrual products in all schools
Students across Ontario will have access to free menstrual products this fall after the Doug Ford government partnered with Shoppers Drug Mart to give students equitable access to the essential hygiene item, CTV News Toronto has learned.
-
Ottawa school with largest COVID-19 outbreak set to reopen on Tuesday
As of Thursday, 37 students at St. Benedict Catholic elementary school had tested positive for COVID-19.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 573 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 573 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths linked to the disease.
-
Ontario government makes deal with Shoppers Drug Mart to offer free menstrual products in all schools
Students in Ontario will have access to free menstrual products this fall after the Doug Ford government partnered with Shoppers Drug Mart to give students equitable access to the essential hygiene item.
-
TTC preparing for possible worker shortage ahead of mandatory COVID-19 vaccination deadline
The TTC says it’s preparing for a possible shortage of workers and delaying schedule planning ahead of the upcoming deadline for when workers need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Montreal
-
Quebec reports five more deaths due to COVID-19 and 643 new cases
On Friday, Quebec reported five new deaths due to COVID-19, as well as 643 new cases, the majority of which are people who aren't fully vaccinated.
-
Montreal's Sacre-Cœur Hospital welcomes new integrated trauma centre
Montreal's Sacré-Cœur Hospital is opening its new integrated trauma centre.
-
Accused priest buried at Kahnawake church; some women want his body removed
It was hearing about other graves across the country, one woman said — the unmarked graves of Indigenous children — that prompted them to speak out about this one that is so public, and an unwelcome presence to many.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick coroner's jury says 2020 police killing of Rodney Levi was a homicide
A coroner's jury in New Brunswick examining the 2020 fatal police shooting of a 48-year-old man from the Metepenagiag First Nation has ruled the man's death a homicide.
-
Nova Scotia Health to require proof of vaccine for hospital visitors
Visitors to Nova Scotia hospitals and other health care facilities will have to show proof of vaccination next week.
-
New Brunswick reports 116 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, active cases rise to 825
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 116 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 66 recoveries, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 825.
Winnipeg
-
German hunter charged with manslaughter in death of Manitoba man
Manitoba RCMP have charged a German man with manslaughter in the death of a Manitoba man.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fourth COVID-19 wave levelling off, vaccination key to avoiding resurgence: PHAC modelling
The Delta-driven fourth wave of the pandemic appears to be levelling off nationally, although people who are unvaccinated continue to experience severe outcomes from COVID-19 infections at 'elevated rates,' according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.
-
Golfers teed off over potential Blumberg sale
Some golfers and activists are voicing concerns about the potential sale of John Blumberg golf course in Headingley.
Calgary
-
Family of 3 escapes McKenzie Lake house fire
An investigation is underway into a Friday morning fire in a southeast neighbourhood that displaced a family of three.
-
B.C. MLA cites 'Alberta influence,' as having 'set us back' when it comes to northern residents shunning vaccines
Politicians accustomed to sparring in British Columbia's legislature have joined forces outside the house to push for higher vaccination rates in the north, but a longtime member of the Opposition Liberals says the 'Alberta influence' is a factor in a part of B.C.
-
5 bears trapped in Canmore, Alta. over the last week as backyard fruit draws them into town
It's been a busy start to October for bear conflict managers in Canmore as five bears have been relocated from the mountainous community in the past week alone.
Edmonton
-
Early morning fire hits east Edmonton industrial complex
Flames broke out around 5 a.m. at a complex near 75 Street and Argyle Road.
-
B.C. MLA cites 'Alberta influence,' as having 'set us back' when it comes to northern residents shunning vaccines
Politicians accustomed to sparring in British Columbia's legislature have joined forces outside the house to push for higher vaccination rates in the north, but a longtime member of the Opposition Liberals says the 'Alberta influence' is a factor in a part of B.C.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fourth COVID-19 wave levelling off, vaccination key to avoiding resurgence: PHAC modelling
The Delta-driven fourth wave of the pandemic appears to be levelling off nationally, although people who are unvaccinated continue to experience severe outcomes from COVID-19 infections at 'elevated rates,' according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Uber drivers claim they were fired after refusing to take passengers breaking COVID-19 rules, union says
A B.C. union has filed an unfair labour practice complaint against Uber, claiming three drivers were fired after refusing unsafe work when some customers refused to follow COVID-19 rules.
-
Canucks centre Jason Dickinson not afraid to speak up for what he believes
Vancouver Canucks centre Jason Dickinson has a burning desire - a need, really - to stand up for what he believes.
-
Woman rushed to hospital after stabbing in Burnaby alley
A woman was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Burnaby Thursday.