

CTV Windsor





The owner of the Ambassador Bridge, Matty Moroun, has lost yet another legal challenge against the soon to be built Gordie Howe International Bridge.

The Michigan Supreme Court denied his application to appeal a judgement made earlier this year that dismissed his lawsuit looking to stop the Michigan Department of Transportation's efforts to buy land owned by the Morouns.

The land is needed to build the Gordie Howe bridge on the Michigan side.

In total, the Moroun family filed five lawsuilts.

Now only one lawsuit remains that challenges construction of the bridge.

The Moroun family estimates the new bridge could divert as much as 75 per cent of the Ambassador Bridge's truck traffic.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge is scheduled to open in 2024.



