DETROIT -- First-term Michigan State Rep. Isaac Robinson has died, and his mother suspects her son's death could be related to the coronavirus.

He was 44.

Former Rep. Rose Mary C. Robinson said her son died hours after being transported to the hospital for breathing problems and the family suspected he suffered from COVID-19, but he had not been tested for the virus that causes the disease.

A cause of death was not immediately released. Isaac Robinson was a lawyer who was elected in 2018 to represent the 4th District, succeeding his mother in office.

The Democrat from Detroit never married and had no children.