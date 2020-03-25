DETROIT -- A Detroit police captain has become the second member of the department to die of complications from the coronavirus.

Police Chief James Craig said Tuesday that the captain was in his 50s. He was not believed to have any underlying health issues.

A 38-year-old civilian call taker in the police department's 911 centre died Monday morning.

The police department said Wednesday that nine officers have been confirmed with COVID-19.

As of Monday, more than 280 Detroit officers were off work awaiting test results or self-quarantining.

As of Tuesday, nearly 1,800 people had tested positive in Michigan for the coronavirus. At least 24 people had died.