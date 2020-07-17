Advertisement
Windsor News - Local Breaking | CTV News Windsor
Michigan agency orders hearing for bar tied to outbreak
Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company’s lab, in Surrey, B.C., March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
LANSING, MICH. -- Michigan liquor regulators want an East Lansing bar to answer questions about a coronavirus outbreak that infected 186 people and was a factor in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's decision to halt indoor service at establishments that chiefly sell alcohol.
A hearing scheduled for next week could result in a license suspension or revocation for Harper's Restaurant and Brewpub, which currently is closed. But the purpose primarily is fact-finding.
The outbreak occurred last month, shortly after bars and restaurants were allowed to reopen following a monthslong shutdown.
Also Thursday, a federal judge rejected a lawsuit challenging the closure of movie theatres.