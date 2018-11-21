Meloche wins recount for Amherstburg deputy mayor position
New deputy mayor-elect Leo Meloche and Mayor Aldo DiCarlo pose at campaign victory party in Amherstburg (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, November 21, 2018 3:46PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 21, 2018 3:47PM EST
The recount is complete at Amherstburg town hall.
Leo Meloche wins the deputy mayor position by four votes over Diane Pouget.
It’s the same result as on election night.
Meloche had 2,579 and Pouget had 2,575.