

CTV Windsor





A date has been set to recount votes for the deputy mayor’s race in Amherstburg.

The town announced today it will take place Nov. 21.

Council agreed to the recount on Tuesday after Coun. Leo Meloche beat Coun. Diane Pouget by just four votes in October’s municipal election.

The town’s bylaw only calls for an automatic recount in the event of a tie.

But council members decided a recount was necessary due to the close results.